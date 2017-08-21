The Goat With The Hardest Core Bleat Of All Time

This is a video of a goat with a bleat that sounds like a heavy beer drinker burping/about to puke. I was not expecting that. Of course I also wasn't expecting my entire Facebook feed to be overrun with almost every single one of my friends posting the absolutely awful pictures they took of the eclipse today, yet here we are. Cool, we get it, you're alive and have access to the outside. *popping pill* What a time to be alive. "Was that a cyanide capsule?" God I wish, just a multivitamin. "By multivitamin do you mean boner pill?" Yes I do, now it's best you stand back.

Keep going for the video. The goat does it twice, once at the beginning and once at the end.

Thanks to Dev, who agree this goat should start a hardcore band.