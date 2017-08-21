The Goat With The Hardest Core Bleat Of All Time
This is a video of a goat with a bleat that sounds like a heavy beer drinker burping/about to puke. I was not expecting that. Of course I also wasn't expecting my entire Facebook feed to be overrun with almost every single one of my friends posting the absolutely awful pictures they took of the eclipse today, yet here we are. Cool, we get it, you're alive and have access to the outside. *popping pill* What a time to be alive. "Was that a cyanide capsule?" God I wish, just a multivitamin. "By multivitamin do you mean boner pill?" Yes I do, now it's best you stand back.
Keep going for the video. The goat does it twice, once at the beginning and once at the end.
Thanks to Dev, who agree this goat should start a hardcore band.
-
Kaizer Chief
-
Jenness
Read More: animals, are you okay?, deep voice, freaky deak, i was not expecting that, neato, nice voice, oh wow, petting zoo, sounds, video, what happened to you, wtf was that?, you know i have a naturally deep voice as well it kind of sounds like god talking except way closer because it doesn't have to travel all the way from heaven