The German Man Who Swims To Work Because It's Faster Than Commuting

Seen here about to drown, this is a short video of German man Benjamin David, who, fed up with the traffic congestion in Munich, decided to start swimming to work instead of taking traditional transportation. He says it only takes around twelve minutes in the river, and is significantly faster than driving or taking a bus or bicycle. Plus he probably smells like shit so coworkers keep their distance. That's cool, I actually swim to work too. Except I take the sewers. "There's a rat gnawing on your leg." It's cool, that's how they say hello -- like dogs sniffing asses. The Ninja Turtles taught me that.

Keep going for the video while I try to figure out how he swims against that current on the way home.

Thanks to Zootghost, who's agrees somebody needs to invest in a jetpack.