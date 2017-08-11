The German Man Who Swims To Work Because It's Faster Than Commuting

August 11, 2017

swimming-to-works.jpg

Seen here about to drown, this is a short video of German man Benjamin David, who, fed up with the traffic congestion in Munich, decided to start swimming to work instead of taking traditional transportation. He says it only takes around twelve minutes in the river, and is significantly faster than driving or taking a bus or bicycle. Plus he probably smells like shit so coworkers keep their distance. That's cool, I actually swim to work too. Except I take the sewers. "There's a rat gnawing on your leg." It's cool, that's how they say hello -- like dogs sniffing asses. The Ninja Turtles taught me that.

Keep going for the video while I try to figure out how he swims against that current on the way home.

Thanks to Zootghost, who's agrees somebody needs to invest in a jetpack.

  • Mark

    two things:

    1. If he goes downstream when going to work, how does he get home? bus?

    2. If I were him, I would move downstream from work so I could get home faster instead of getting to work faster.

  • Kaye Ting

    But you can sleep in longer if you get to work faster.

