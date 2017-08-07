The First Look At Cable From Upcoming Deadpool 2 Movie

These are a couple just-released shots of Cable from the upcoming Deadpool 2 movie. As you can see, they went with a commando Gordon Ramsay style Cable. "You're so stupid you could probably burn water!" Gordon! "Your parents never should have had you." Okay these comments are really getting out of hand. "Just die already." You're hurting my feelings, I just wanted to give you this cake. "It tastes like shit!" Well it's not shit, it's poison.

Keep going for a closeup of Cable telling you to be quiet and not tattle to your parents.

Thanks to Luc, for reminding me I left the stove on this morning and my apartment is probably on fire.