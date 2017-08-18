The Evolutionary History Of Pokemon, As A Tree Of Life

Note: Much larger version HERE, but save the image to see it in full-res.

This is the Pokemon Tree Of Life V4.0, which includes all species of pocket monster through the seventh generation. I learned a lot by studying it. Mostly, that it looks like a weed and there are a lot of Pokemon. I've very astute. I even used to work for Sherlock Homes. "You mean Holmes?" No I do not. Sherlock Homes, Oklahoma's largest new & used mobile home dealer.

