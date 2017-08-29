Evolution Of Video Game Graphics, From 1962 - 2017
This is a video highlighting the evolution of video game graphics from 1962 - 2017, using a singe game from each year (except 63-71) to show the improvements being made. We sure have come a long way, haven't we? And by we I mean technology and video game developers, not me personally. I can't develop anything except allergic reactions to the medications I'm supposed to be taking. Here -- check out this rash. "I'd rather not." I'll let you rub it for good luck if you want. Just kidding my doctor said anyone who touches it will turn into a zombie.
Video Games:
1962: Soacewar
1972: Pong
1973: Space Race
1974: Tv Basketball
1975: Gun Fight
1976: Death Race
1977: Canyon Bomber
1978: Space Invaders
1979: Speed Freak
1980: Pacman
1981: Donkey Kong
1982: Pole Position
1983: Tapper
1984: Duck Hunt
1985: Super Mario Bros.
1986: The Legend of Zelda
1987: Street Fighter
1988: Galaxy Force 2
1989: Prince of Persia
1990: Mickey Mouse Castle of Illusion
1991: Sonic The Hedgehog
1992: Mortal Combat
1993: Doom
1994: Tekken
1995: Time Crisis
1996: Quake
1997: Gran Turismo
1997: Grand Theft Auto
1998: Half Life
1999: Unreal Tournament
2000: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2
2001: Max Payne
2002: Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
2003: Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell
2004: Half-Life 2
2005: Grand Theft Auto San Andreas
2006: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
2007: Halo 3
2008: Left 4 Dead
2009: Batman: Arkham Asylum
2010: Bioshock 2
2011: Skyrim
2012: Far Cry 3
2013: Tomb Raider
2014: Grand Theft Auto V (Next Gen Release)
2015: Star Wars Battlefront
2016: Battlefield 1
2017: Horizon Zero Dawn
Thanks to JF, who agrees things really started happening there in the late 80's, early 90's.