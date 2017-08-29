This is a video highlighting the evolution of video game graphics from 1962 - 2017, using a singe game from each year (except 63-71) to show the improvements being made. We sure have come a long way, haven't we? And by we I mean technology and video game developers, not me personally. I can't develop anything except allergic reactions to the medications I'm supposed to be taking. Here -- check out this rash. "I'd rather not." I'll let you rub it for good luck if you want. Just kidding my doctor said anyone who touches it will turn into a zombie.

Keep going for the whole list of games used and the video.

Video Games:

1962: Soacewar

1972: Pong

1973: Space Race

1974: Tv Basketball

1975: Gun Fight

1976: Death Race

1977: Canyon Bomber

1978: Space Invaders

1979: Speed Freak

1980: Pacman

1981: Donkey Kong

1982: Pole Position

1983: Tapper

1984: Duck Hunt

1985: Super Mario Bros.

1986: The Legend of Zelda

1987: Street Fighter

1988: Galaxy Force 2

1989: Prince of Persia

1990: Mickey Mouse Castle of Illusion

1991: Sonic The Hedgehog

1992: Mortal Combat

1993: Doom

1994: Tekken

1995: Time Crisis

1996: Quake

1997: Gran Turismo

1997: Grand Theft Auto

1998: Half Life

1999: Unreal Tournament

2000: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2

2001: Max Payne

2002: Hitman 2: Silent Assassin

2003: Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell

2004: Half-Life 2

2005: Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

2006: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

2007: Halo 3

2008: Left 4 Dead

2009: Batman: Arkham Asylum

2010: Bioshock 2

2011: Skyrim

2012: Far Cry 3

2013: Tomb Raider

2014: Grand Theft Auto V (Next Gen Release)

2015: Star Wars Battlefront

2016: Battlefield 1

2017: Horizon Zero Dawn

Thanks to JF, who agrees things really started happening there in the late 80's, early 90's.