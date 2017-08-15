The Circle Of Life: Video Of Carnivorous Wasps Eating A Dead Dragonfly

This is the footage captured by Geoff Whitman starring a dead ass dragonfly being eaten by a group of carnivorous wasps. In Geoff's own words while I tape all my windows and doors shut and bathe in bug spray:

Yesterday, I was lucky enough to witness a cool, terrifying, and kinda gross natural phenomenon in my own backyard - wasps devouring a dragonfly corpse. So I made a video about it. This is one of those natural phenomenons that happens all the time, but you rarely actually see. Plus, it's kind of hardcore. Wasps don't eff around.

You're right about that -- wasps don't eff around. And I don't eff around with them. I keep my distance. Plus an aerosol can and lighter nearby just in case. Wasps and hornets are bad news bears. If wasps and hornets were people that you knew, they'd be those friends we all have that are constantly trying to get you to steal cars and rob banks. "Jesus, just what kind of crew are you running with, GW?" I don't know, but I'm afraid to try to leave.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks Geoff, for reminding me why I prefer being inside to outside.