That's Disgusting: A 1/2 Pound Gummi Burger

This is the $9 strawberry flavored Giant Gummi Burger (that looks more like a sausage and cheese biscuit to me) available from FireBox. It's a giant version of those gummi burgers you see by the cash register at gas stations. The whole thing weighs almost a full half-pound. No word on how many calories each burger contains, but I guarantee it has enough sugar in it to give Wilford Brimley both types 8 and 9 diabetes.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

