That's Disgusting: A 1/2 Pound Gummi Burger

August 4, 2017

giant-gummi-burger-1.jpg

This is the $9 strawberry flavored Giant Gummi Burger (that looks more like a sausage and cheese biscuit to me) available from FireBox. It's a giant version of those gummi burgers you see by the cash register at gas stations. The whole thing weighs almost a full half-pound. No word on how many calories each burger contains, but I guarantee it has enough sugar in it to give Wilford Brimley both types 8 and 9 diabetes.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

giant-gummi-burger-2.jpg

giant-gummi-burger-3.jpg

giant-gummi-burger-4.jpg

Thanks to TopSpread, who can't wait for the inevitable giant gummi pizza.

  • Draco Basileus

    Totally made me think of this song.

    https://youtu.be/astISOttCQ0

    Enjoy getting this out of your head all weekend!

  • Jenness

    You.

    Bastard.

    Why did I click on that?!? It took me weeks to get the kids to stop wanting to hear that song when it somehow went viral at their grade school. And how does that even happen anyway? They have no phones, money or ability to read or get on a computer at that age. I'll TELL YOU HOW - Evil childless teachers who hate their job and jealous sibling aunts and uncles who think it's their job to teach them what is "cool".

    Why I outta.....*shakes finger in your virtual face*

  • Perpetual Pizza

    The Burger that gives you diabetes instead of clogged arteries.

  • Irina Abramovich

    Perpetual Pizza:

    I heard they made 1,000,000 extra ones to order online, but afterooster's wife got there first and ordered and ate all of them ALREADY!

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: You're the best #1 kitten in all of God's white world.=)
    Irina: I had a dream about being the King with you as my Queen.=)

  • Gross.

  • Irina Abramovich

    TheQiwiMan:

    Who is the Kitten in your picture? Just asking.

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: TGIF, my tiny best friend and #1 kitten!!!=)
    Irina: Have a nice Friday!!=)

