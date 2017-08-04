That's Disgusting: A 1/2 Pound Gummi Burger
This is the $9 strawberry flavored Giant Gummi Burger (that looks more like a sausage and cheese biscuit to me) available from FireBox. It's a giant version of those gummi burgers you see by the cash register at gas stations. The whole thing weighs almost a full half-pound. No word on how many calories each burger contains, but I guarantee it has enough sugar in it to give Wilford Brimley both types 8 and 9 diabetes.
Keep going for a couple more shots.
Thanks to TopSpread, who can't wait for the inevitable giant gummi pizza.
-
Draco Basileus
-
Jenness
-
Perpetual Pizza
-
Irina Abramovich
-
TheQiwiMan
-
Irina Abramovich
Read More: calories, cheeseburger, dessert, diabetes, different strokes for different folks, eating things, giant versions of things, gross, hamburger, nasty, no thank you, pass, real products that exist, rotting your teeth out, sugar, sugar high, things that look like other things, this is why i'm sick and dying