Sure, Why Not?: Man Buys Hammock For Cat So They Can Hammock Together

August 9, 2017

cat-hammock-friends-1.jpg

Seen here looking shirtless and at himself instead of the camera lens, this is shot of Ana Beatriz Pinho's father as well as her cat Paçoca (who appears to be considering licking her ass) chilling in their hammocks. Apparently one of Ana's father's favorite pastimes is lounging on the balcony in his hammock, and decided his pal Paçoca might enjoy one too, so he bought a cat-sized version and hung it next to his so the two of them could relax together. In her own words while I pray I still have Pop-Tarts left for breakfast:

"My God," the daughter wrote on Twitter when she saw it. "My father bought a hammock for Paçoca just so she could lie by his side."

Awww, that's sweet. I wish I still had a hammock. I used to have one in my bedroom but my parents took it down because "You fell out and broke your nose" and "Did it again and fractured your elbow." They also cut the rockers off the rocking chairs on the porch and zip-tied the foot rest down on the La-Z-Boy in the living room because I can't handle those either.

Keep going for one more shot of the relaxing duo.

cat-hammock-friends-2.jpg

Thanks to Alyssa, who agrees laying in a hammock on a porch with a cat sounds like the dream right now.

  • Deplorable Erik Dee

    So ... can the cat get in it? Or is this just staged crap for internet attention....

  • steve holt

    Sound to anyone else like the daughter is disgusted at being 2nd fiddle to a damn cat?

  Irina Abramovich

    She's disgusted at all the filthy, gay sex she has with her dad's beard in the hammock.

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: You're number 1 L33T kitten in all of the whole world EVAR!!!!!!!=)=)=)
    Irina: Your dad could get you a kitten and hammock even though summer is almost over and he still hasn't.=)

  • GeneralDisorder

    Of all the novelty accounts that ever rambled about dumb stuff you are the most memorable. Until you stop posting. Then everyone will forget you exist.

  Irina Abramovich

    Haha, I am here forever. Also, afterooster's wife likes it when people make fun of her weight online under disguised names -- she likes being told that her weight is what sunk the Titanic.=)

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: Your sweet melodic kisses are music to my eyes too and to my lips.=)
    Irina: Let's play tennis soon.

  • Draco Basileus

    Guy buys hammock for his banana...

