Sure, Why Not?: Man Buys Hammock For Cat So They Can Hammock Together

Seen here looking shirtless and at himself instead of the camera lens, this is shot of Ana Beatriz Pinho's father as well as her cat Paçoca (who appears to be considering licking her ass) chilling in their hammocks. Apparently one of Ana's father's favorite pastimes is lounging on the balcony in his hammock, and decided his pal Paçoca might enjoy one too, so he bought a cat-sized version and hung it next to his so the two of them could relax together. In her own words while I pray I still have Pop-Tarts left for breakfast:

"My God," the daughter wrote on Twitter when she saw it. "My father bought a hammock for Paçoca just so she could lie by his side."

Awww, that's sweet. I wish I still had a hammock. I used to have one in my bedroom but my parents took it down because "You fell out and broke your nose" and "Did it again and fractured your elbow." They also cut the rockers off the rocking chairs on the porch and zip-tied the foot rest down on the La-Z-Boy in the living room because I can't handle those either.

