Super Smooth Timelapse Of A LEGO Ninjago City Being Built (LEGO's Third Largest Set)

This is an ultra-smooth timelapse video of Bart van Dijk building all the different modules of LEGO set 70620 (the 4,867 piece Ninjago City set being released September 1st for $300). The set will be LEGO's third largest set released to date, and Bart says the video took about 100 hours to shoot (previously: his similar style Star Wars Death Star and AT-ST timelapse builds). Another fantastic job. Obviously, I hope that long after humanity has pushed its last nuclear launch button and the aliens come to earth to sift through he ashes of our civilization, I hope they find a video like this instead of one of all the other terrible shit we've ever done. I imagine one turning to another and saying (telepathically of course), "Zzzbrrt zzimm sffqqq rtttqq fzzzz bfffff" ("Maybe they all weren't such turds after all.") That would be nice.

Keep going for the video, it really is impressive.

Thanks Bart, and keep up the beautiful, time-consuming work. Somebody's gotta do it and I have zero patience.