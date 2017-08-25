Super Impressive 4-Minute Rube Goldberg Machine Flips A Whiteboard, Uses Both Sides

This is a very impressive 4-minute Rube Goldberg machine made to advertise Japanese channel 24Hour Television. It's like half marbles, half other crazy contraptions (including flipping a whiteboard and continuing the machine on the other side) and half magic. "That makes three halves." I know, I can count. "Can you though?" Not if you don't let me touch my fingers, no. "Do your parents know you're on the internet?" They'd kill me!

Keep going for the video. I particularly liked the part with the marble behind the sheet of plastic at 1:12.