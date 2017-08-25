Super Impressive 4-Minute Rube Goldberg Machine Flips A Whiteboard, Uses Both Sides

August 25, 2017

This is a very impressive 4-minute Rube Goldberg machine made to advertise Japanese channel 24Hour Television. It's like half marbles, half other crazy contraptions (including flipping a whiteboard and continuing the machine on the other side) and half magic. "That makes three halves." I know, I can count. "Can you though?" Not if you don't let me touch my fingers, no. "Do your parents know you're on the internet?" They'd kill me!

Keep going for the video. I particularly liked the part with the marble behind the sheet of plastic at 1:12.

Game Of Thrones Theme Performed On A Traditional Korean Gayageum

Previous Story

Woman Successfully Hula Hooping 180 Hoops

Next Story
  • steve holt

    And what is this sorcery from 1:14-1:19?
    Seriously, does anyone know?

  • Janiceewilson

    Google is paying 97$ per hour! Work for few hours and have longer with friends & family!!!
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $8752 this last four weeks.. Its the most-financialy rewarding I've had.. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !yz267:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleFinancialJobsCash267GroupUp/GetPay$97/Hour...

    ★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★:::::!yz267..,.

  • kodama

    Needs less shouting and more soothing Pythagoras Switch music. An impressive machine, though.

  • steve holt

    How did the three balls at :48 stick upside down to the track?

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    looks like little shelves or cups on the board to hold them in place. now what the hell was that clear super-spinner stuff at 1:12???

  • Gilbert

    If you hold a clear piece of hard plastic at an angle, it acts like a ramp, but it only affects the points of contact, aka the extreme ends of the ball, causing it to spin very fast but not moving either vertically or horizontally very fast...

    It's useful for some applications, much like the effect for using the ball chain to come flying out of the container like it did, but mostly in academia or things like this...

  • steve holt

    I know! I don't get it!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: balls, contraptions, dare to dream, doing things the hard way, holy smokes, impressive, japan, japan does everything better, labor of love, machines, marbles, oh wow, perfection, rube goldberg machine, time consuming, trial and error, trying hard and believing in yourself, video, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post