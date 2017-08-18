String Wizard: The 2017 World Yoyo Champion's Winning Routine

This is a video of 2017 World Yoyo Champion Shu Takada's winning routine. It is most impressive. Yoyos can actually come back to you?! That's news to me. "You're an idiot." That is not news to me. Half the tricks this guy performs border on sorcery, and I wouldn't be the least bit surprised to learn he's wearing an Amulet Of Return around his neck. "What the hell are you talking about?" Tsk tsk -- sounds like somebody's been skipping their magic artifact class this semester. I'm telling Professor Snape. "Snape's dead." I'm only on book three!

Keep going for the full video.