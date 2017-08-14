Stretch Armstrong Dolls Vs Industrial Shredder

This is a video of a couple Stretch Armstrong dolls meeting their match in the form of an industrial shredder. First they kill a room temperature Stretch, then one that was dipped in liquid nitrogen. The sound the first one makes is terrific. The second one pretty much just shatters. Of course you were probably expecting that if you ever watched Mr. Wizard growing up. Although I used to watch Mr. Wizard religiously and still wasn't expecting that because I have a medical condition that prevents me from learning. "No, you're just lazy and stubborn." Whatever mom!

Thanks to Alan, who agrees they should do my roommate's hand next.