Stop Motion Of Bart Simpson Doing A Kickflip, Tattooed on 19 Different People

August 7, 2017

bart-simpson-kickflip-tattoos.jpg

This is a stop motion style video of Bart Simpson doing a kickflip, created by tattoo artist Phil Berge of the Tattoo Shack in Quebec using nineteen tattoos on nineteen different people. What an exclusive club to be a part of. I wonder why I was asked to be involved. "You're afraid of needles." I'm afraid of a lot of things, but they still could have asked. "Would you have done it?" Only if we got Ralph Wiggum picking his nose instead.

Keep going for the whole Instagram video.

A post shared by Phil Berge (@philberge) on

Thanks to Rocky, who plans on creating a stop motion tattoo of the entire Simpsons opening sequence.

  • WhiteEagle2

    There is one on the back of the left shoulder. The armpit gap totally looks like an ass crack.

  • Spiderlaw

    I wonder how the selection process went? Or did he post up flyers "Free tattoo of Bart Simpson!"? would be that much funnier if people actually PAID to be a part of this.

