Star Trek The Original Series Road Trip Sunshade

August 18, 2017

star-trek-sunshade-1.jpg

This is the Star Trek TOS Road Trip Sunshade featuring Kirk, Spock, McCoy, and Scotty, presumably heading to Vegas to bet the Enterprise on a hand of blackjack. Man, I remember the first time I bet my spaceship on a game of cards. "How'd that work out for you?" I lost it and now I'm stuck here on earth. "That's depressing." Plus the alien I lost it to ate my crew.

Keep going for a better shot of the graphic.

star-trek-sunshade-2.jpg

Thanks to Nixi, who clearly called shotgun, Spock.

  • asadachi

    No Sulu? Oh, my!

  • Jeff Beckett

    Now you know he likes to ride in the trunk

  • Meh, I'd prefer a TNG version.

  • Draco Basileus

    "To boldly park where no one has parked before...the 2-hour loading zone"

  • Bling Nye

    "Parking Space, the final free spot. These are the voyages of the minivan Enterprise. Its 5-hour mission: to explore strange new strip malls, to seek out new stores and new commercial products, to boldly shop where no man has shopped before."

