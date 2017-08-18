Star Trek The Original Series Road Trip Sunshade
This is the Star Trek TOS Road Trip Sunshade featuring Kirk, Spock, McCoy, and Scotty, presumably heading to Vegas to bet the Enterprise on a hand of blackjack. Man, I remember the first time I bet my spaceship on a game of cards. "How'd that work out for you?" I lost it and now I'm stuck here on earth. "That's depressing." Plus the alien I lost it to ate my crew.
Keep going for a better shot of the graphic.
Thanks to Nixi, who clearly called shotgun, Spock.
