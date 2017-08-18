So That's What That Looks Like: Getting A System Error In Augmented Reality

August 18, 2017

augmented-reality-system-error.jpg

This is a short Twitter video of iOS developer Henry Everett getting a stream of system errors while tooling around with Apple's ARKit augmented reality framework. It reminds me of the animation from when when you used to win a game of Windows solitaire. I was always more of a Freecell guy myself. "Fascinating." Wait till I tell you what I had for lunch today! "What did you have for lunch today?" Nothing, I spent the whole time on the phone trying to dispute a credit card charge. "You really are the most interesting man in the world." If not galaxy!

Previous Post
Next Post