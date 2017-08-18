So That's What That Looks Like: Getting A System Error In Augmented Reality
This is a short Twitter video of iOS developer Henry Everett getting a stream of system errors while tooling around with Apple's ARKit augmented reality framework. It reminds me of the animation from when when you used to win a game of Windows solitaire. I was always more of a Freecell guy myself. "Fascinating." Wait till I tell you what I had for lunch today! "What did you have for lunch today?" Nothing, I spent the whole time on the phone trying to dispute a credit card charge. "You really are the most interesting man in the world." If not galaxy!
Keep going for the video.
Getting some errors in #ARKit today. Cc: @comboldn pic.twitter.com/PWjS0npiUI— Henry Everett (@henryeverett) August 16, 2017
Thanks to Christian, who tried drinking nothing but augmented reality water for an entire week and is super dehydrated right now.