So That's What That Looks Like: Getting A System Error In Augmented Reality

This is a short Twitter video of iOS developer Henry Everett getting a stream of system errors while tooling around with Apple's ARKit augmented reality framework. It reminds me of the animation from when when you used to win a game of Windows solitaire. I was always more of a Freecell guy myself. "Fascinating." Wait till I tell you what I had for lunch today! "What did you have for lunch today?" Nothing, I spent the whole time on the phone trying to dispute a credit card charge. "You really are the most interesting man in the world." If not galaxy!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Christian, who tried drinking nothing but augmented reality water for an entire week and is super dehydrated right now.