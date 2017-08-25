Smooth: Speeding Boaters Almost Hit Kayaker, Veer Onto Land To Avoid Collision

Note: A couple f-bombs, be sure to watch at full volume.

This is a video from Australia of a kayaker doing some peaceful fishing on Ross Creek in Queensland, Australia when a group of boaters come speeding by and have to veer onto land to avoid hitting him. In his own words while I post my kayak on Craigslist:

This is what happens when people don't take care in their boat! I completely understand the enjoyment from clowning around. But, there is a time and a place. It is never okay to travel at this speed in narrow water, especially when you don't know what's ahead!

This could have ended in significant tragedy. Thankfully the boat veered to avoid me, but they could have been seriously injured themselves. Slow down and take care on the water!

Slow down -- that's great advice. Except for the old lady driving in front of me, she needs to speed up. *honking, yelling out window* THE SIDEWALK IS FOR PASSING, GRANDMA.

Thanks to Davey W, who agrees Australia is already dangerous enough without lunatic boaters trying to kill you.