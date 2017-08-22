Smooth: Girl Drops Phone Out Of $2 Million Supercar, Driver Proceeds To Run Over It
This is a short video of a lady dropping her phone out the window of a $2 million Pagani Zonda, and the driver stopping just in time to rest the back tire on it. I think it's hilarious how everybody watching yells for the driver to stop so he doesn't run over the phone. I'm sorry, but you're riding in a $2 million car, I don't care about your phone.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to hairless, who agrees she should probably chain that phone to her wrist.
