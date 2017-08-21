Sinkhole Opens In Street, Scooter Rider Drives In

This is some traffic cam footage of a sinkhole swallowing a street in China, and a scooter driver plunging in afterwards. Thankfully, the driver escaped with only minor injuries, which is a relief because I assumed he plummeted straight to the center of the earth and was burned alive. Minor injuries sound way better than that, but nowhere near as sweet as winning the lottery.

Keep going for the whole video. Also, I liked how his headlight flashes around in the hole for a second before it disappears. I don't know why, but I did.

Thanks to Arman, who agrees this is exactly why scooters should come with wings and rocket boosters.