Service Dog Demonstrates Its Ability To Protect Owner's Head In The Event of A Seizure

This is a video of service dog Colt (a Weimaraner/English Labrador mix) demonstrating his technique for protecting his owner's head in the event she has a seizure. Now that is what I call a good boy. Me? I am also a good boy. "You have never not been on my naughty list." Dammit, Santa, your criteria are too strict.

This is how Colt is trained to block my head during a seizure, because I have a TBI it is very dangerous for me to hit my head, I can literally die if I hit my head really bad again. This is only a reenactment, this is NOT a real seizure.

The video really did bring a tear to my eye. Mostly because it's crazy to think there are actual well-trained dogs out there who help save lives, meanwhile I woke up to my dog literally trying to eat me after I passed out on the couch Saturday night. You know the little piggy who had roast beef? Well she bit off and swallowed a piece of him.

