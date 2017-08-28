Rocket Powered Katana Slices Through Hovering Drone

August 28, 2017

rocket-katana-vs-drone.jpg

This is a video from Sweden of two guys using a rocket-propelled katana to slice a hovering drone in half. Why? Because it was requested in their Youtube comments. I guess slicing things in half with a rocket katana is like, their bread and butter. My bread and butter? "English muffins and margarine?" God, I wish. Cheese and crackers. But not nice cheese, and not nice crackers. As a matter of fact my mom won't eve buy me spray cheese anymore because "Stop huffing it" and "You're going to suffocate yourself."

Keep going for the video. Real-time shots at 1:08, super slow motion at 2:50.

Thanks to Gregory IP, who agrees rocket powered swords are some of the best swords.

