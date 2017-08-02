Real Products That Exist: The Bob Ross Chia Pet

This is the Bob Ross Chia Pet. You can score one on Amazon for $20 and grow out your own wicked perm. I actually tried to grow a pig Chia pet once but I ate all the seeds before I planted them. They're good for you, you know. Also I feel like you should also plant some seeds on Bob's beard and mustache to really tie his face together. You know, I ran a relay race once with my head tied to another team member's. She puked on me. Sucks too because I had a crush on her, now I'm not sure where this relationship is headed. "That was almost a decade ago." These things take time to figure out.

Keep going for one more shot of a bald Bob vs permed Bob.

Thanks to carey, who agrees a Bob Ross Chia Pet SHOULD grow happy little trees.