Real Products That Exist: Gin With Vintage Harley Davidson Parts In The Bottle
This is The Archeologist Gin, a gin 'infused' with vintage Harley Davidson parts. The $1,000/bottle gin isn't technically infused with the parts though, there's just a piece in each bottle that's been cleaned, sealed with a food-safe tin alloy, and placed on display inside. "But I want grease and oil!" Awww, I know you do, Megatron -- I know you do.
Keep going for a couple more shots and a video while I try to figure out if this is an impossible-ship-in-a-bottle situation or they seal the pieces in via the bottom (I'm leaning towards the latter).
Thanks to vishal, who agrees the best gin isn't made with automotive parts at all, it's made with agave, and it's called tequila.
-
GeneralDisorder
-
Ollie Williams
-
GeneralDisorder
-
TheQiwiMan
-
The_Wretched
-
TheQiwiMan
Read More: booze, bragging about your liquor collection, chug it! chug it! chug it!, damn rich people, different strokes for different folks, drinking things, drugs and alcohol, expensive, gin, i'll drink it behind your back and fill the bottle with water i'm just saying, motorcycles, no bottle of gin is worth $1000, parts, pass, real products that exist, sure why not, vintage, you've got to be kidding me