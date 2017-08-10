Real Products That Exist: Gin With Vintage Harley Davidson Parts In The Bottle

August 10, 2017

harley-davidson-gin-1.jpg

This is The Archeologist Gin, a gin 'infused' with vintage Harley Davidson parts. The $1,000/bottle gin isn't technically infused with the parts though, there's just a piece in each bottle that's been cleaned, sealed with a food-safe tin alloy, and placed on display inside. "But I want grease and oil!" Awww, I know you do, Megatron -- I know you do.

Keep going for a couple more shots and a video while I try to figure out if this is an impossible-ship-in-a-bottle situation or they seal the pieces in via the bottom (I'm leaning towards the latter).

harley-davidson-gin-2.jpg

harley-davidson-gin-3.jpg

Thanks to vishal, who agrees the best gin isn't made with automotive parts at all, it's made with agave, and it's called tequila.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I bet this gin tastes like inefficiency and mediocrity. And probably oil.

  • Ollie Williams

    Tastes very much like being stranded on the side of a freeway, with a hint of ordering "Made in the USA" parts that they so often tout, that's really made in China.

  • GeneralDisorder

    There's something we can all fap to.

  • DUMB.

  • The_Wretched

    That's one way to get rid of old parts without paying dumping/recycling fees.

  • ..oh, well I guess SMART then.

