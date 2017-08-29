Real Products That Exist: Doctor Who Men's Suits

August 29, 2017

doctor-who-suits-9.jpg

This is a line of officially licensed Doctor Who suits available from Fun Suits. Each of the four different suit jackets costs $150 and the matching pants, $80. There's one suit that looks like a TARDIS, while the rest are much more subtle and just have Doctor Who accents and interiors. "Are they bigger on the inside?" What? "Are they bigger on the inside?" What the hell are you talking about? "Because of the TARDIS." When was the last time you got kicked in the head by a mule? It had to be recent.

Keep going for shots of them all.

doctor-who-suits-8.jpg

tardis-suit-2.jpg

tardis-suit.jpg

doctor-who-suits-11.jpg

doctor-who-suits-10.jpg

doctor-who-suits-2.jpg

doctor-who-suits-1.jpg

doctor-who-suits-3.jpg

doctor-who-suits.jpg

doctor-who-suits-6.jpg

doctor-who-suits-5.jpg

doctor-who-suit-detail.jpg

doctor-who-suits-7.jpg

Thanks to Wyatt E, but not THAT Wyatt E, or I'd make him promise to teach me how to gunsling.

  • NXSmiggy

    I like the Dalek and Tardis embroidery, but the insides look tacky as sin. Shame as some Gallifreyan script lining would look awesome

  • FearlessFarris

    Would bet large sum of money that these models do not watch Dr. Who.

  • Classy AF.

