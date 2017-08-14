Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Performed With A Single Note

August 14, 2017

one-note-bohemian-rhapsody.jpg

This is a video from musician Rob Scallon of him performing Queen's iconic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' using a single note and 13 seconds of footage. I'm not even going to pretend like I understand what's going on, I'm just going to leave it here. Hopefully somebody falls in love and takes it home. Or sets it on fire and kicks it down a stairwell like I just did my computer chair. "Why would you do that?" It was squeaking. "WD-40." Huh? "WD-40." What the hell are you talking about?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks Rob, and keep up the...interesting work.

