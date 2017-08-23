Pool Party!: 30 Hummingbirds Taking A Bath Together

August 23, 2017

hummingbird-pool-party.jpg

This is a video of a bunch of hummingbirds all splishing and splashing around together in a birdbath. It looks like they're having a great time. You know hummingbirds are one of my favorite kind of birds besides owls, penguins, crows, ravens, hawks, eagles, falcons, emus, ostriches, bluejays, robins, woodpeckers, cockatoos, cockatiels, parakeets, all parrots really, cranes, gulls, toucans, kingfishers, geese, ducks, kiwis, flamingos, sandpipers and bats. "Bats aren't birds, they're mammals." But not all bats. "All bats." Oh really, what about this one? "That's a baseball bat." Correct me again.

Keep going for the video. I think they're plotting something.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who prefers bathing solo.

