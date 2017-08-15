Pilot Drops Phone From Plane While Recording, Captures Its Fall, Discovery

Note: Volume, phone falling from plane.

This is a video from pilot Blake Henderson, who was filming a JN-4 Jenny bi-plane (seen for a second at the very beginning of the video) when he hit a spot of turbulence and his Samsung Galaxy S5 was sucked out of his plane at 1,000 feet and plummeted to earth. The phone survived, and was found by a man cleaning up around his backyard. Impressive. This phone survives a 1,000 foot drop and my phone can't even survive a fall from my pocket to the bathroom floor when my pants are around my ankles at a urinal. WTF, Apple? "That is not an iPhone." Then what is it? "It looks like a Speak & Spell." You need to make your phones smaller, this thing barely fits in my JNCOs.

Can you hear me now? CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW? I think I killed him.