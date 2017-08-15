Pilot Drops Phone From Plane While Recording, Captures Its Fall, Discovery

August 15, 2017

phone-drop-from-plane.jpg

Note: Volume, phone falling from plane.

This is a video from pilot Blake Henderson, who was filming a JN-4 Jenny bi-plane (seen for a second at the very beginning of the video) when he hit a spot of turbulence and his Samsung Galaxy S5 was sucked out of his plane at 1,000 feet and plummeted to earth. The phone survived, and was found by a man cleaning up around his backyard. Impressive. This phone survives a 1,000 foot drop and my phone can't even survive a fall from my pocket to the bathroom floor when my pants are around my ankles at a urinal. WTF, Apple? "That is not an iPhone." Then what is it? "It looks like a Speak & Spell." You need to make your phones smaller, this thing barely fits in my JNCOs.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to adam and Zootghost, who agrees that thing probably could have done some damage to somebody's head. Can you hear me now? CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW? I think I killed him.

Super Smooth Timelapse Of A LEGO Ninjago City Being Built (LEGO's Third Largest Set)

Previous Story

Man Finally Fulfills Three Year Quest To Film All White Moose In Sweden

Next Story
  • Titty McNipplefondler

    I'm glad using your phone while flying is ok

  • steve holt

    It's been a few days without any bon mots from irina abramovich. Good.

  • You just HAD to wish him up!
    http://www.reactiongifs.com...

  • The_Wretched

    It's ok, afterrooster's wife is still fat.

  • Doog

    Who the eff is afterrooster anyway and why does anyone care about his/her wife?

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    and i learned a new word today. this is great.

  • steve holt

    How did this guy and the pilot find each other?

  • Wodge

    Stolen glances, across the runway, a forbidden love, one that should never have happened, but they fell for each other anyway.

  • Jenness

    This was beautiful *wipes away a tear*

  • Doog

    Boy after seeing the beginning of that video I really wanna watch footage of a cell phone that survives a tornado.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: accidents happen, dropping things, falling, i believe i can fly i believe i can touch the sky think about it every night and day holy shit i'm a phone wtf was i thinking please don't die please don't die please don't die, i'm freeeeee!, i'm outta here!, next time you should get a wallet chain or something so you can't drop it, phone, planes, samsung, smartphone, surviving, woopsie
Previous Post
Next Post