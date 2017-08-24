Pickle Rick Gets A 90's Style TMNT Toy Commercial

This is the Rick And Morty Pickle Rick action figure commercial made by Youtube channel Sneaky Zebra in the style of a 1990's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle action figure commercial. I would buy one if they really existed, which I bet they will eventually. Of course it will probably be some some sort of Comic-Con exclusive which sucks because I've been banned from all conventions for life and I'll have no choice but to convince a friend to go get one for me or risk paying 10X for one on eBay. "Or you could just heist the truck delivering them to the convention." OMG, yes! Now that's some solid thinking. I swear if you ever need a job reference, I'm your man.

Keep going for the commercial.

Thanks to Nick, who agrees it's only a matter of time until Rick turns Morty into an olive.