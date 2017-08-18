Peppy Hare Would Be Proud: Fighter Pilot Pours And Drinks Water While Doing Barrel Rolls

This is 'Water vs Gravity', a video of YouTuber and fighter pilot Linkerius demonstrating his ability to pour and drink water out of a cup while doing barrel rolls in a jet. I mean, impressive, sure, but wouldn't it have been easier to just pack a Capri-Sun? We've sent humans to the moon, man, you don't have to drink out of a regular cup in your fighter jet.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dave B, who agrees at the bare minimum this man should invest in a sippy cup.