Peppy Hare Would Be Proud: Fighter Pilot Pours And Drinks Water While Doing Barrel Rolls
This is 'Water vs Gravity', a video of YouTuber and fighter pilot Linkerius demonstrating his ability to pour and drink water out of a cup while doing barrel rolls in a jet. I mean, impressive, sure, but wouldn't it have been easier to just pack a Capri-Sun? We've sent humans to the moon, man, you don't have to drink out of a regular cup in your fighter jet.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Dave B, who agrees at the bare minimum this man should invest in a sippy cup.
