Palate Cleansers: Baby Goats Try To Stand On Exercise Ball

August 3, 2017

baby-goats-vs-exercise-ball.jpg

Because sometimes you just need to watch four baby goats taking turns trying to balance on top of an exercise ball to realize the world isn't complete and total shit yet and there's still a Bic lighter flame as viewed from a mile away glimmer of hope left *looks through binoculars, they're smoking weed!*, this is a video of four baby goats taking turns trying to balance on top of an exercise ball. None of them are very successful, presumably due to the unpredictable nature of the ball's bounciness. In my mind, mounting that ball represents eating lunch today, and I am those goats. "Mom didn't pack you anything?" AND I forgot my wallet.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Deborah, who agrees baby goats make everything better.

