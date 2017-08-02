Orangutan Wears Sack Like A Ghost Costume To Get Friend's Attention

August 2, 2017

orangutan-ghost.jpg

This is a two minute video of an orangutan trying to get its friend's attention by dressing up like a ghost and scaring it from behind (technically by repeatedly running into it from behind, which is scary). I swear, there's always that friend that just has to have all the attention. In the case of my group of friends, Nate. He always has to be the life of every party we go to. "There is no Nate, is there?" What gave it away -- I said I go to parties? "You said you had friends." Everyone my mom introduces me to is a jerk.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Marcus O, who appreciated how his friend wasn't even afraid of the ghost and immediately tried to beat it up.

Oh Wow: Kid At School Has Both The Power Of God And Anime On His Side

Previous Story

Um, Did He Die?: 360-Degree Playground Swing Trick Goes Disastrously Wrong

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, apes, boo!, center of attention, friends, ghosts, having a great time, i'm a ghost look at me, life of the party, man i wish i had fun people to hang out with, peekaboo, playing ghost, pretending to be something that you're not, video
Previous Post
Next Post