Orangutan Wears Sack Like A Ghost Costume To Get Friend's Attention

This is a two minute video of an orangutan trying to get its friend's attention by dressing up like a ghost and scaring it from behind (technically by repeatedly running into it from behind, which is scary). I swear, there's always that friend that just has to have all the attention. In the case of my group of friends, Nate. He always has to be the life of every party we go to. "There is no Nate, is there?" What gave it away -- I said I go to parties? "You said you had friends." Everyone my mom introduces me to is a jerk.

Keep going for the video.

