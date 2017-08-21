Oh Wow: Super Impressive South Korean Beatboxer Performance

August 21, 2017

beatboxing-pro.jpg

This is a video of South Korean beatboxing star Bigman's performance for the 2017 Asia Beatbox Championship Solo Battle Wildcard. It is most impressive and I can't believe somebody can even make all those sounds. Me? I'm only good at making one kind of sound. "Fart sounds with your armpit?" Exactly. Plus they sound extra juicy if it's hot out and I've been sweating.

Keep going for the video, it really is worth a watch, especially if you're into this sort of thing.

Thanks to TA, who performs a one-person musical show entirely with popped bubble wrap.

Finally, A Custom Printed Luggage Wrap With Your Face On It

Previous Story

The Goat With The Hardest Core Bleat Of All Time

Next Story
  • Dani

    That's pretty cool, but why is he wearing a 't' around his neck?

  • Ollie Williams

    That's a cross.

  • Jenness

    I'm having a hard time believing this - I would want to be there and like stand right next to him and put my hand on his throat. LOL FAKE Shadows are all wrong! LOLOLOL

  • That's incredible. Mongolian throat singing while beat-boxing, that's impressive!

  • FearlessFarris

    Cannot get past the haircut.

  • James Mcelroy

    in addition to beat-box, he's doing an impression of his mic.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: beatboxing, color me impressed, competition, everybody needs a hobby, having a great time, impressive, music, music video, oh wow, skills, sounds, these beats are so fresh, things that sound like other things, we're getting the band back together, who needs instruments when you were born with a mouth?
Previous Post
Next Post