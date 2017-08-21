Oh Wow: Super Impressive South Korean Beatboxer Performance

This is a video of South Korean beatboxing star Bigman's performance for the 2017 Asia Beatbox Championship Solo Battle Wildcard. It is most impressive and I can't believe somebody can even make all those sounds. Me? I'm only good at making one kind of sound. "Fart sounds with your armpit?" Exactly. Plus they sound extra juicy if it's hot out and I've been sweating.

Keep going for the video, it really is worth a watch, especially if you're into this sort of thing.

Thanks to TA, who performs a one-person musical show entirely with popped bubble wrap.