Oh Wow: Kid At School Has Both The Power Of God And Anime On His Side

August 2, 2017

Note: Solid f-bomb at the beginning he's probably already been grounded for.

This is a video of one of Twitter user @addison_angelo's sister's friends at school demonstrating the incredible power of having both God and anime on your side. I would not f*** with him. Also, are you allowed to have sharp sticks like that at school? That looks like a weapon. So, just how many jocks do think this kid has had to kill? "Over 9,000." You really are a national treasure, you know that?

Keep going for the Twitter video.

Thanks again to Martian, who agrees this kid is going to go far, presumably while running from an attacker.

