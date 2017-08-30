Oh Wow: Game Of Thrones Sculptures Carved Into The Tip Of Pencil Leads

This is a series of teensy tiny Game Of Thrones sculptures meticulously carved from the tips of pencil leads by artist Salavat Fidai using "an ordinary craft knife, a magnifying glass, and a microscope to add tiny details." Very impressive. Unless of course this is all just computer graphics or the pencils are actually the size of the pen you would use to sign one of those giant checks if you won the lottery. Man, I've always wanted one of those checks so bad. You've never seen a sad person holding one of those big checks before, have you? Well I'll be the first.

Keep going for a whole bunch more.

Thanks to Alexis, who agrees this guy would probably get pretty upset if you grabbed one of these and started writing with it.