Oh Wow: Game Of Thrones Sculptures Carved Into The Tip Of Pencil Leads

August 30, 2017

game-of-thrones-pencil-lead-art.jpg

This is a series of teensy tiny Game Of Thrones sculptures meticulously carved from the tips of pencil leads by artist Salavat Fidai using "an ordinary craft knife, a magnifying glass, and a microscope to add tiny details." Very impressive. Unless of course this is all just computer graphics or the pencils are actually the size of the pen you would use to sign one of those giant checks if you won the lottery. Man, I've always wanted one of those checks so bad. You've never seen a sad person holding one of those big checks before, have you? Well I'll be the first.

game-of-thrones-pencil-lead-art-1.jpg

game-of-thrones-pencil-lead-art-4.jpg

game-of-thrones-pencil-lead-art-10.jpg

game-of-thrones-pencil-lead-art-2.jpg

game-of-thrones-pencil-lead-art-3.jpg

game-of-thrones-pencil-lead-art-5.jpg

game-of-thrones-pencil-lead-art-6.jpg

game-of-thrones-pencil-lead-art-7.jpg

game-of-thrones-pencil-lead-art-8.jpg

game-of-thrones-pencil-lead-art-9.jpg

game-of-thrones-pencil-lead-art-11.jpg

game-of-thrones-pencil-lead-art-13.jpg

game-of-thrones-pencil-lead-art-12.jpg

game-of-thrones-pencil-lead-art-14.jpg

Thanks to Alexis, who agrees this guy would probably get pretty upset if you grabbed one of these and started writing with it.

  • Man, I would love to see this guy carving these. So awesome!

  • James Mcelroy

    So amazing, and yet so...worthless? no, well...maybe...

  • FearlessFarris

    Strong contender for "MOST INCREDIBLE THING OF THE WEEK" Award.

    Really amazing talent.

