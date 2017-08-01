Oh Wow: 144 Ton Hydraulic Press Vs 1500 Sheets Of Paper Causes Explosion

This is a video from Finnish couple Lauri and Anni Vuohensilta (they have names!) of the Hydraulic Press Channel and their 144-ton hydraulic press crushing a stack of 1,500 sheets of printer paper to the point they explode. Paper: it might be more dangerous than we expected. Or maybe it's the hydraulic press that's dangerous. Whatever the case, it must be nice to be able to waste 1,500 sheets of paper when there are some companies out there that don't even have enough paper in the supply closet for an employee to Xerox his ass like a hundred times and tape them to the inside of all the stall doors in the men's room with a 'THIS [PICTURE OF ASS] WAS HERE'. That guy must be pretty bummed right now.

Keep going for the video, initial crush is around 1:45.

Thanks to Damien, who's only afraid of paper cuts.