Netflix Releases Stranger Things Season Recap In The Form Of An Old Video Game

August 31, 2017

stranger-things-video-game-recap.jpg

This is 'Level Up', a video released by Netflix to recap season one of Stranger Thingsin the form of levels from an old 80's video game. That was nice of them, now I don't have to watch the whole season over to remember what happened. This is like the Clipnotes version. "You mean CliffsNotes?" Huh? "CliffsNotes." What? "You're talking about CliffsNotes." Ooooooh, Cliff's notes -- I just keep circling 'NO', I don't want to go to the dance with him.

Thanks to hairless and Stephanie B, who agrees you can tell the shows that really care about you by the quality of their recaps.

