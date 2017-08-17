My Head Is Tingling!: IKEA Releases An ASMR Video

Note: Best experienced with headphones.

This is a 25 minute ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) video released by IKEA to celebrate back to school/college season. Via Wikipedia for those of you who may not be familiar with ASMR while I try to find a quiet place in one of the building's stairwells for my morning cry:

Autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) is a colloquial term used for an experience characterized by a static-like or tingling sensation on the skin that typically begins on the scalp and moves down the back of the neck and upper spine. It has been compared with auditory-tactile synesthesia. ASMR signifies the subjective experience of "low-grade euphoria" characterised by "a combination of positive feelings and a distinct static-like tingling sensation on the skin". It is most commonly triggered by specific acoustic, visual and digital media stimuli

I didn't watch the whole thing, but I did skip around to listen to the woman whisper-talk into the microphone and rub her fingernails on everything in sight to see how the sounds would make my neck tingle. And boy did it tingle! Sooooo....are we supposed to be masturbating now or what?

