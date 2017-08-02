Mister Rogers' Theme Gets The Death Metal Treatment

August 2, 2017

mister-rogers-death-metal.jpg

This is a video of Mister Rogers performing a death metal version of his theme song, as actually performed and edited by Youtuber Andy Rehfeldt (previously: his death metal version of Mary Poppins' Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious). I liked it, but I also thought it could have been MORE metal. I like my metal how I like the fishing weight I just swallowed: pure lead. "Spit that out." You can't make me. Also, I wish I lived in a nice neighborhood with cool neighbors. The closest I've ever come to a cool neighbor was when I was growing up in Alabama there was a guy down the street who made his own fireworks. He was awesome until he died in a house fire.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks o Davidison, who can't wait for the inevitable Reading Rainbow version. Come on, like that doesn't already exist?

  • Mister Rogers was more than just a man. He was a shining being of pure light and love.

    :-(

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    I bet it was good. Unfortunately, I was too late:

    " "Mr. Rogers Sin..." This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Family Communications, Inc.."

  • GeneralDisorder

    I know I've never met Mr. Rogers (although I have met Mr. McFeely so, fuck yeah!) but it's a safe bet he would have legitimately loved this.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    He thought Mr. Robinson's Neighborhood was funny, and he was pleased that since it was on late night television, children wouldn't see it. The fella could take a joke, as long as it was made at the appropriate time.

