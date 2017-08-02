Mister Rogers' Theme Gets The Death Metal Treatment

This is a video of Mister Rogers performing a death metal version of his theme song, as actually performed and edited by Youtuber Andy Rehfeldt (previously: his death metal version of Mary Poppins' Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious). I liked it, but I also thought it could have been MORE metal. I like my metal how I like the fishing weight I just swallowed: pure lead. "Spit that out." You can't make me. Also, I wish I lived in a nice neighborhood with cool neighbors. The closest I've ever come to a cool neighbor was when I was growing up in Alabama there was a guy down the street who made his own fireworks. He was awesome until he died in a house fire.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks o Davidison, who can't wait for the inevitable Reading Rainbow version. Come on, like that doesn't already exist?