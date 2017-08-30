Mid-Air Paintball Collisions Shot In Ultra Slow Motion

This is a video of the Slow Mo Guys filming pairs of paintballs exploding against one another in mid-air. Apparently it took some time to figure out just how to set up the guns so they're perfectly aligned and shoot at the right time. I assumed they just would have done it old west duel style, but I assumed wrong. You know I was paintballing with some friends a while back and they convinced me to put my mask on and stand against a tree with an apple on my head to see who could shoot it off first but instead of aiming for the apple they all just shot my in the nuts and now my penis hurts whenever there's a storm coming.

Keep going for the video, but feel free to skip around because there's lots of exposition.

