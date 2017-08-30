Mid-Air Paintball Collisions Shot In Ultra Slow Motion

August 30, 2017

slow-motion-paintball-collisions.jpg

This is a video of the Slow Mo Guys filming pairs of paintballs exploding against one another in mid-air. Apparently it took some time to figure out just how to set up the guns so they're perfectly aligned and shoot at the right time. I assumed they just would have done it old west duel style, but I assumed wrong. You know I was paintballing with some friends a while back and they convinced me to put my mask on and stand against a tree with an apple on my head to see who could shoot it off first but instead of aiming for the apple they all just shot my in the nuts and now my penis hurts whenever there's a storm coming.

Keep going for the video, but feel free to skip around because there's lots of exposition.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees now they should do the same thing with bows and arrows.

The Trust Chug: Chugging A Helmet Full Of Beer That's About To Drown Your Friend

Previous Story

Guy Chainsaw Carves Dragon Bench Out Of Single Piece Of Wood

Next Story
  • Darren McCoy

    Kinda looks like two galaxies colliding.

  • Brian Grady

    Fail for not using two different paint colors.

  • Doog

    I feel like these guys are exactly like how my friends and I would be if we had gotten our hands on a camera like that

  • It's part of their charm! :-)

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: but what did i learn?, having a great time, i wish my friends did stuff like this on weekends instead of not calling or texting me when they hang out, impressive, interesting, man let me join the team i like slow motion i've got ideas, paintball, shooting thing, slow motion, so that's what that looks like, video
Previous Post
Next Post