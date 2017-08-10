Man With Jetpack Attempts To Drag Race Dodge Challenger

Note: Volume, jetpack.

This is a video from the recent World Series of Pro Mod at Bandimere Speedway near Denver, Colorado of a man with a jetpack racing a Dodge Challenger. Although I don't know how much of a race it really is, because dude with the jetpack is slow as a turtle trying to walk up a down escalator. I'm not sure if the jetpack just isn't capable of going that fast, or if he was scared to really open up the throttle. If you wanna go fast you need to go head first like Superman, everybody knows that. It was honestly one of the most lackluster jetpack performances I've seen, and I've seen pretty much every single one on Youtube because that's what you do when you're a boy obsessed with jetpacks. Plus, you know, draw them on all the naked ladies in your favorite nudie magazine.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Crisp, who informed me he could have beat that guy on a bicycle.