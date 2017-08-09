Man Plays A Medley Of Star Trek Tunes On A Church's Pipe Organ

Seen here pretending he's sitting in the Captain's Chair, this is a video of pianist/organist Cantor Ralph Leinen performing a medley of Star Trek themes on the pipe organ at Saint Donatus Church in Aachen Brand, Germany. It was all very beautiful to listen to. You know the church I used to go to growing up in West Virginia had a pipe organ, but the church isn't there anymore. Actually there's not much of anything there anymore since the coal mines closed and everyone moved away to find work. Did I just write a Bruce Springsteen song?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Ryan, who agrees everybody should get to play a pipe organ at least once in their life. It really is a spiritual experience.