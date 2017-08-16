Man In Dragon Ball Armor Solves Rubik's Cube With Eyes Closed, Tossing From Hand To Hand

This is a video of a man solving a Rubik's cube on the subway with his eyes closed while wearing Dragon Ball Saiyan armor, listening to music, occasionally tossing the cube from hand to hand, and owning a sweet-ass pink backpack. Based on the seemingly completely uninterested people around him, I can only assume everyone except the person filming is used to seeing real life superheroes on the subway every day.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Stephanie B, for reminding me heroes really do exist.