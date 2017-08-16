Man In Dragon Ball Armor Solves Rubik's Cube With Eyes Closed, Tossing From Hand To Hand
This is a video of a man solving a Rubik's cube on the subway with his eyes closed while wearing Dragon Ball Saiyan armor, listening to music, occasionally tossing the cube from hand to hand, and owning a sweet-ass pink backpack. Based on the seemingly completely uninterested people around him, I can only assume everyone except the person filming is used to seeing real life superheroes on the subway every day.
Keep going for the video.
what the pic.twitter.com/N4VSjX8pqc— Sheldon Serkin (@shelserkin) July 25, 2017
Thanks to Stephanie B, for reminding me heroes really do exist.
