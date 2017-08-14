Man Goes To Jail Because Best Buy Employee, Police Officer Had Never Seen $2 Bills Before

August 14, 2017

two-dollar-bill-fiasco.jpg

Small business owner Mike Bolesta was recently jailed after trying to pay for a car stereo installation at Best Buy with $2 bills. Apparently the cashier, as well as the police officer that was dispatched to deal with the situation, had never seen $2 bills before and thought they were fake. Bolesta was then jailed until the Secret Service verified the bills were legal tender. Our hard-earned tax dollars at work! I bet they've probably never seen $7 bills either.

