Man Goes To Jail Because Best Buy Employee, Police Officer Had Never Seen $2 Bills Before

Small business owner Mike Bolesta was recently jailed after trying to pay for a car stereo installation at Best Buy with $2 bills. Apparently the cashier, as well as the police officer that was dispatched to deal with the situation, had never seen $2 bills before and thought they were fake. Bolesta was then jailed until the Secret Service verified the bills were legal tender. Our hard-earned tax dollars at work! I bet they've probably never seen $7 bills either.

Keep going for a video about the incident from the The Two Dollar Documentary.

