Man Finally Fulfills Three Year Quest To Film All White Moose In Sweden

August 15, 2017

all-white-moose.jpg

This is the footage of an all white moose captured by nature lover and moose enthusiast Hans Nilsson, who spent three years trying to locate and film the animal near Eda, Sweden. That is dedication. I probably wouldn't have lasted a day. I've already given up and I haven't even started. I need a nap. So -- do you think this is one of Santa's moose or what?
"Santa doesn't have moose, he has reindeer." How do you know, have you ever seen them before? "I heard them on my roof when I was a kid." And five year old you could tell the difference between a reindeer and a moose on your roof? I hope you can understand why I finding this so hard to believe. You know, plus Santa isn't real and it's actually the elves that do all the gift delivery and they use electric jetpacks in stealth mode.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Clint, who agrees there's a Moby Dick reference here somewhere.

Pilot Drops Phone From Plane While Recording, Captures Its Fall, Discovery

Previous Story

Man Dual-Wielding Axes Goes Nuts Splitting Logs

Next Story
  • Jason B

    That is one stressed out moose

  • The_Wretched

    I'm guessing he was a virgin?

  • Nicholas Howell

    Americans will be lining up to shoot this guy

  • I prefer a white chocolate moose.

  • Bling Nye

    Mynd you, møøse bites Kan be pretti nasti...

  • I also spent a substantial amount of time tracking down an albino kid named Zack who went to my school.

  • Bling Nye

    Still a better love story than Twilight.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, dare to dream, dedication, going on a quest, mother nature, oh is it not winter camo season yet?, probably not that great at hide and seek, so that's what that looks like, sweden, trying hard and believing in yourself, video, well you stick out like a sore thumb don't you?, white
Previous Post
Next Post