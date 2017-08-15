Man Finally Fulfills Three Year Quest To Film All White Moose In Sweden

This is the footage of an all white moose captured by nature lover and moose enthusiast Hans Nilsson, who spent three years trying to locate and film the animal near Eda, Sweden. That is dedication. I probably wouldn't have lasted a day. I've already given up and I haven't even started. I need a nap. So -- do you think this is one of Santa's moose or what?

"Santa doesn't have moose, he has reindeer." How do you know, have you ever seen them before? "I heard them on my roof when I was a kid." And five year old you could tell the difference between a reindeer and a moose on your roof? I hope you can understand why I finding this so hard to believe. You know, plus Santa isn't real and it's actually the elves that do all the gift delivery and they use electric jetpacks in stealth mode.

Keep going for the video.

