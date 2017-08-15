Man Dual-Wielding Axes Goes Nuts Splitting Logs

Seen here looking like the exact kind of person I'd want on my side in the event of a tree zombie apocalypse, this is a video of some intrepid outdoorsman setting his own personal record for log-splitting by dual-wielding axes and going absolutely nuts. How he didn't cut off both legs is beyond me, because I'm afraid to look and see if I still have legs below my knees and all I did was watch the video. That looks dangerous. Definitely something my mom would yell at me for if she ever caught me doing. Also: dragging my brother up and down the stairs in a sleeping bag.

Keep going for the whole video, which is almost eight minutes of log-splitting madness.

Thanks to Gunball, who agrees he should have tied axes to his legs for BONUS CHOPPING POWER.