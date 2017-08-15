Man Dual-Wielding Axes Goes Nuts Splitting Logs

August 15, 2017

Personal Record Log Splitting

Seen here looking like the exact kind of person I'd want on my side in the event of a tree zombie apocalypse, this is a video of some intrepid outdoorsman setting his own personal record for log-splitting by dual-wielding axes and going absolutely nuts. How he didn't cut off both legs is beyond me, because I'm afraid to look and see if I still have legs below my knees and all I did was watch the video. That looks dangerous. Definitely something my mom would yell at me for if she ever caught me doing. Also: dragging my brother up and down the stairs in a sleeping bag.

Keep going for the whole video, which is almost eight minutes of log-splitting madness.

Thanks to Gunball, who agrees he should have tied axes to his legs for BONUS CHOPPING POWER.

  • Perpetual Pizza

    better than a rage room

  • Perhaps if he got laid he'd feel better.

  • steve holt

    I have a little "mother in law problem" I'd like to talk to him about.

  • You wanna lose a foot? Cuz that's how you lose a foot, kids.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    This looks sped up as one of the youtube comments says, so it makes me think this was stolen from elsewhere and the speeding up made it look like a crazed demon along with the fact Youtube won't pick up on the stolen material.

  • Stolen or not, it's really impressive that he had the stamina to do that. Chopping wood is not easy even with one axe and two hands on it...and only splitting a few logs. This guy did dozens upon dozens, exhibiting force twice as powerful with a single arm. That's bananas.

  • Draco Basileus

    Anger issues?

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    terrifying

