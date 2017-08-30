Man Cooks The Regular Show's 'Ultimeatum', A Burger Inside A Burger With Burgers For Buns

This is a video of Youtuber Binging With Babish cooking The Regular Show's 'Ultimeatum', a cheeseburger stuffed inside a cheeseburger with two deep fried cheeseburgers as buns, plus special Himalayan ketchup. His first attempt turns out rather poorly due to the fact it has has 'burger buns soaked in meat juice' cooked inside a hamburger patty. He then makes a modified version without the buns inside a burger that includes bonus bacon and pastrami (since it is called the Ultimeatum) that turned out 'absolutely amazing.' Now I'm hungry. "For human blood?" How did you know? "You're gnawing on that man's arm." He tastes like not showering.

Keep going for the video. Reveal of the first burger at 2:40, the second on at 3:30.

Thanks to OL, who's confused how nobody has made a Jimbros Every Meat Burrito in real life yet.

