Man Climbs Into Hole To Rescue Cat, Cat Decides It Doesn't Need Rescuing

This is a video of a good samaritan using a ladder to climb down into a hole to rescue a cat. But once he gets down there the cat decides it's not some helpless damsel in distress and proceeds to ninja run and climb its way out of the hole. Admittedly, those were some pretty sweet parkour moves, and I wouldn't mind adding that wall-running technique to my bag of tricks. And by bag of tricks I obviously mean bag of chips, and Cool Ranch Doritos specifically.

Keep going for the video while I speculate just what the hell that hole was for in the first place.

