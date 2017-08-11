Man Adds Commentary To Security Cam Footage Of Garbagemen Dealing With His Melted Trashcan

August 11, 2017

garbage-can-commentary.jpg

This is a video of Youtuber sledguy910 narrating his garbagemen's disposal of the trashcan he melted with hot coals from a fire because he thought putting hot coals from a fire in a garbage can was a good idea. Despite his poor judgement, his commentary of the disposal process is pretty good. Give it a watch. If you don't like it you can melt your own trashcan then set up a security cam and add commentary to your own garbagemen dealing with it. Then send me that video and I'll post it and we can all decide who did the better job. I know it'll be you though, I'm your number one fan. I even had this shirt made. "It says 'STALKER.' I went through your garbage this morning.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Luc, who only wishes we could know what they were really saying. Hopefully telling dirty jokes!

  • Ollie Williams

    There are a lot of things that don't need to be put on the Internet. This is one of those things.

  • IckyRickyB

    I've tried several times to throw away an old trash can. It's not even one that looks like the city trash cans. Every time the trash guy grabs it to empty it's contents into the trash truck, sees there's nothing in it, scratches his head, then leaves the can. I've even marked the trash can with a sign that says 'trash' and I'm pretty sure the trash guy looks at it and says to himself, "why does this guy have to label his trash can that it has 'trash' inside?" and then he leaves it. My next attempt will be to put it in my city trash bin, but I never have room.

  • Doog

    I like how this guy melted his garbage can with hot coals and yet the garbage collectors are the idiots here...

  • Mark

    The "notes" that the guy was making were probably to identify the house that the trash can was being thrown out from.

    In my town, and perhaps many towns, that is recyclable and not to be thrown into the trash.
    My guess is that this knucklehead got a fine from the town a few weeks later.

  • Bling Nye

    I think it's less a municipal fine, and more along the lines of them figuring out who to bill for the replacement can.

