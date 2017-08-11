Man Adds Commentary To Security Cam Footage Of Garbagemen Dealing With His Melted Trashcan

This is a video of Youtuber sledguy910 narrating his garbagemen's disposal of the trashcan he melted with hot coals from a fire because he thought putting hot coals from a fire in a garbage can was a good idea. Despite his poor judgement, his commentary of the disposal process is pretty good. Give it a watch. If you don't like it you can melt your own trashcan then set up a security cam and add commentary to your own garbagemen dealing with it. Then send me that video and I'll post it and we can all decide who did the better job. I know it'll be you though, I'm your number one fan. I even had this shirt made. "It says 'STALKER.' I went through your garbage this morning.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Luc, who only wishes we could know what they were really saying. Hopefully telling dirty jokes!