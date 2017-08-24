Love Symbol # 2, A Pantone Shade Of Purple To Honor Prince

This is Love Symbol #2, a Pantone shade of purple created by the Pantone Institute in collaboration with Prince's estate to honor the late, great musician. Some details while I blast 'Purple Rain' on my computer and shower my coworkers with grape soda like I just won a Nascar race:

The purple shade, Love Symbol #2, was inspired by the custom-made Yamaha purple piano, which was scheduled to tour with Prince on his "Piano and Microphone" tour before his death last year at age 57.

