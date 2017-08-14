Looks Difficult: The 4x4x6 CrazyBad Fisher Cuboid Rubik's Cube Variant

August 14, 2017

crazy-rubiks-cube.jpg

This is a video of puzzle aficionado FLEB discussing and demonstrating the CrazyBad 4x4x6 Fisher Cuboid, a much more difficult version of a Rubik's Cube. I've never even been able to solve the original 3x3 and people are out there making 4x4x6 cuboids. Crazy. Although to my credit I did solve one side of a Rubik's Cube once. "Look at you, genius." I was probably the smartest person in my class. "You were homeschooled." So I was the best looking too.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to Cyndi M, who agrees the best cubes are ice cubes because they keep your cocktail cold.

