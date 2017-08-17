Life: Kid Falls On Obstacle Course, Abandons All Hope

This is a short video of young Charlie attempting to finish an obstacle course when he eats shit during the inflatable tire portion and decides that's his life now. We've all been there before, Charlie. You just have to remember things are never going to get better and at least you found a soft place to rest your head. You just have to watch out for the other kids though because they will absolutely walk all over you on their way to the finish line. You can consider that two life lessons for the price of one. "But I didn't pay anything." Give me your lunch money!

Keep going for life in a nutshell.

Thanks to Lydia, who agrees life is a journey, not a destination. The finish line is a destination though, and I don't think Charlie is making it there.